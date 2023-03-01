Lil Yachty and Whatnot Team Up to Give Away the Rapper’s 2023 Rolling Loud Sneakers

Sneakerheads should keep an eye on Lil Yachty’s sneakers at the three-day Rolling Loud hip-hop festival in California this weekend because they will be given away to one lucky fan.

Lil Yachty, DJ Scheme and K.O. from Atlanta-based sneaker community ATATF — in partnership with Rolling Loud — will host a livestream via livestream shopping platform Whatnot today at 8:30 p.m. ET. During the livestream, they will be giving away VIP tickets and travel to Rolling Loud California for one winner. Not only will the winner meet the rap star, but he or she will also get his stage-worn sneakers after his set. Lil Yachty is scheduled to hit the stage on Saturday.

Lil Yachty, a well-known sneakerhead with one of the most revered celebrity collections, will also reveal the sneakers he will wear on stage during the Whatnot livestream.

Aside from the initiative with Lil Yachty, the Whatnot livestream will also offer limited, pre-release Rolling Loud 2023 merchandise including sweat sets, chains and more.

In 2016, Lil Yachty — a then 18-year-old rising rap star — spoke with FN about his personal style and must-have kicks. He also shared info on his first-ever pair.

“The first pair of Jordan shoes I remember getting was a fake pair of Jordan 7s — they were black and purple. In Atlanta, everybody had fakes. I was, like, 7 years old then, but looking back, I know now that colorway was never made,” Lil Yachty told FN.

Whatnot is a livestream shopping platform with more than 100 different categories including trading cards, comics, fashion, sneakers and more. Last year, Whatnot said in a statement that more than over 100 sellers sold $1 million-plus in merchandise each through livestreams. This effort with Lil Yachty and Rolling Loud is the latest in a series of Whatnot activations with artists. Past initiatives include Post Malone challenging a fan to beat him in “Magic: The Gathering” with a chance to win a $100,000 prize.