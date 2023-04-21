Kohl’s Expands Partnership With Adaptive Brand Billy Footwear

Kohl’s continues to broaden its offering of adaptive fashion.

The retailer announced Thursday that it is expanding its partnership with Billy Footwear, a brand founding in 2015 by Billy Price to offer adaptive shoe options. Its sneakers incorporate zippers along the sides and around the toe, allowing the upper of each shoe to open and fold over completely.

Kohl’s first began stocking Billy Footwear in July 2022. With this latest expansion into big kids and toddlers offerings, the brand’s adaptive shoes will be more widely available for all kids in sizes big kid 11-7 and toddler 5-10, on Kohls.com and in select stores.

In a statement, Price said, “We are excited to expand our partnership with Kohl’s and offer shoes that embody a universal design. Whether a working mom or a child with disabilities, our products are intended for the masses, blurring the line between adaptive and non-adaptive.”

Kohl’s has been focused on the adaptive category for several years. For instance, it has been a sponsor of the Runway of Dreams since 2019 and served as the event’s presenting sponsor at its 2022 fashion show.

More recently, in September, it launched adaptive apparel for adults with various degrees of ability. The collection was designed through a partnership with consulting and management firm Gamut Management, which works with people with disabilities.

Products included in the collection are offered as part of the company’s three largest private-label brands: Sonoma Goods for Life, Tek Gear and SO. They emphasize comfort, style and ease of movement across basic wardrobe staples such as jeans, leggings, T-shirts and sweatshirts.

This spring, Kohl’s said it broadened its Tek Gear adaptive women’s offerings to include additional performance bottoms, such as leggings, woven shorts and bike shorts, as well as performance and lifestyle short sleeve tees and tanks. And for men, there are a number of new items, including Sonoma Goods for Life short-sleeve woven shirts, polos, hybrid, pull-on and cargo shorts as well as swim trunks.