Kith Taps Bryan Cranston to Star in Its Spring ’23 Campaign

Kith’s latest campaign star is none other than Bryan Cranston.

The retailer tapped the Emmy Award-winning actor for its newest campaign, highlighting the Spring 1 products from its upcoming spring ’23 offering. For the season, Kith created a 197-piece line of clothing, outerwear and accessories inspired by layering.

The collection ranges in textures, such as denim and leather, with techniques including patchwork. Also, it includes a vintage-inspired Kith Classics line of jackets, knitwear, shirts, pants and shorts, as well as caps and reversible hats. All are cast in a crisp tonal color palette of navy blue, teal, sage green, burnt orange and pacific blue.

Bryan Cranston stars in Kith’s spring ’23 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

Kith’s campaign imagery highlights an effortless feeling in a range of shots with the “Breaking Bad” actor dressed in numerous looks from the collection. These include a blue paisley jacket and deep gray trousers, an embroidered collared jacket with cream pants, faded blue jeans with a patchwork suede coach jacket and a crisp cream jacket, shirt and pants.

Bryan Cranston stars in Kith’s spring ’23 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

Bryan Cranston stars in Kith’s spring ’23 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

All are paired with tonal sneakers by Adidas Originals, as well as the Clarks Originals Wallabee — each in colorways that correspond to the same hues found throughout the collection.

Bryan Cranston stars in Kith’s spring ’23 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

Kith’s spring ’23 collection will be released in Kith stores, the Kith App and its website on Feb. 10.

Kith has notably been making waves in the ready-to-wear and shoe industries this year, releasing its second Venus et Fleur collection and opening a new store on Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles. Previously, the brand won FNAA’s 2022 Retailer of the Year award.

