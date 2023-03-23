Kith Expands Its Footprint in New York With a Williamsburg Flagship Store

Not long after revealing its new door in Miami’s Design District, Kith is expanding Brooklyn, N.Y.
Kith Williamsburg, located at 25 Kent Ave., is the newest door from the Ronnie Fieg-led retailer. The flagship will open on March 24.
“My family and I moved to Williamsburg in 2017 and I fell in love with the neighborhood. The restaurants, the shops, the people, and the atmosphere make it a very special area in New York and were all factors in us moving our brand HQ there in 2021. It’s my home, our team’s home, and it only made sense for us to make it a home for our community,” Fieg said in a statement.
Inside, Kith will stock its in-house apparel, accessories and footwear for men, women and kids, as well as products from other top-tier brands. Also, the retailer’s Kith Treats cereal and ice cream bar is available to consumers as soon as they enter the store. To commemorate the opening of Kith Williamsburg, the retailer confirmed it will release an exclusive treat. The look of the Kith Treats area is executed with Rosa Aurora Stone and features a stainless-steel countertop and stools.
In terms of the store’s aesthetics, Kith said in a statement that Fieg designed the new flagship with elements synonymous with the company’s retail concept that have been adjusted with details that speak to Williamsburg being an industrial neighborhood. The space, according to Kith, has a minimalistic feel and is executed in earth tones with a mix of brick, concrete, stainless steel, white oak and Rosa Aurora Stone. Also, Kith said the industrial ambiance is balanced with oak trees outside and the greenery that is spread throughout the store.
Also inside, Kith has added a brick centerpiece that the retailer said is utilized to highlight its footwear offering. The round brick sculpture, Kith explained, houses a locally-made, solid oakwood dome that is paired with a custom-fabricated chandelier of three concentric circles. The Kith Williamsburg changing rooms, according to Kith, are constructed with Venetian plaster and covered with Kith classic logo wallpaper.
The store’s hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET, and Sundays from 11 a.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET.
News on the opening comes on the heels of Kith revealing Fieg’s new collaboration with Adidas Originals and Clarks Originals. The trio created a new silhouette, available in three colorways that Kith explained unified “each brand’s identity into one.” The shoe features the Adidas Samba silhouette executed in the Clarks Originals signature suede, which sits atop the iconic Clarks crepe midsole and outsole. It also features leather heel lining, as well as Fieg, Adidas and Clarks Originals tri-branding on the tongue, tonal leather sock liner, fobs and box.
Late last month, Kith announced it was opening a store in Miami’s Design District. The two-story store is located at 69 NE 41st St., and is the retailer’s second location in Miami. Aside from the footwear and apparel Kith consumers expect, the store also includes a Kith for Sadelle’s restaurant and a standalone Kith Treats across the street.
In January, Kith announced it would soon open a flagship in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kith Beverly Hills, which is the second store in Los Angeles, is located on Rodeo Drive and consumes 5,500 square feet of retail space. The store also features a Kith Treats bar inside.