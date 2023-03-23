Kith Expands Its Footprint in New York With a Williamsburg Flagship Store

Kith Williamsburg, located at 25 Kent Ave., is the newest door from the Ronnie Fieg-led retailer. The flagship will open on March 24.

“My family and I moved to Williamsburg in 2017 and I fell in love with the neighborhood. The restaurants, the shops, the people, and the atmosphere make it a very special area in New York and were all factors in us moving our brand HQ there in 2021. It’s my home, our team’s home, and it only made sense for us to make it a home for our community,” Fieg said in a statement.