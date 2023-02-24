Kith Opens Miami Design District Flagship Just Weeks After Landing in Beverly Hills

Just weeks after opening a new Beverly Hills flagship, Kith continues its retail expansion with the unveiling of its newest store in Miami’s Design District.

Located at 69 NE 41st Street, this new two-story flagship is the second Miami store for the New York-based retailer and includes a Kith for Sadelle’s restaurant and a standalone Kith Treats store directly across the street.

For Kith founder and creative director Ronnie Fieg, this opening feels like a “true notch” in the timeline of the company. “Evolving and expanding our spaces with tact is as challenging as it is motivating,” Fieg said in a statement. “Each store must feel completely unique while retaining the red thread that runs through all of our flagships.”

Designed by Fieg, the store features a neutral color palette alongside vibrant shades of green and Santa Margherita Rosa Perlino, Perlato Royal and Carrara marble floors. Upon entering, a circular structure centers the space separating the menswear from the womenswear. A deep hallway of changing rooms with birch paneled walls and ceilings is located at the rear of the store.

Further into the second floor is footwear as well as Sadelle’s at Kith, bringing Major Food Group’s New York restaurant to the Design District. Whitewashed ash walls with picture frame molding are met by a checkerboard floor, fluted ming green counter and fluted Carrara marble header. Kith for Sadelle’s Miami will offer the restaurant’s signature menu items including its infamous brunch.

“Our first collaboration launched in Paris, and we couldn’t be more proud to bring our beloved Sadelle’s to our new home in the Miami Design District,” Jeff Zalaznick, co-founder of Major Food Group added.

To celebrate the opening, Fieg and Asics are reprising their long-standing partnership by introducing the Gel-Lyte III Remastered – Super Yellow. A return of the exact dimensions featured on the inaugural pair that Fieg introduced in 2007 when he began his partnership with the brand. The silhouette features original key Gel-Lyte III elements including a nubuck upper, split tongue and the classic form stripes that the brand is known for in a suede orange execution. The duo also brought back the original Asics box and hang tags.

The Kith Gel-Lyte III Remastered – Super Yellow CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

This new location joins the retailer’s Miami Beach store on Collins Ave., which opened in 2016. According to the retailer’s website, this marks the 14th outpost for the company.

In November, Fieg was recognized for his work in the industry and his unique collaborations when he was honored as the Retailer of the Year at the 2022 FN Achievement Awards. In the past year, he has worked with many brands like New Balance, Vans and Salomon.