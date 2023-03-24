Jordan Brand Brings Its World of Flight Retail Concept to Japan

After debuting its pinnacle World of Flight retail concept in Milan last year, Jordan Brand has opened its second in the format in Tokyo.

Jordan World of Flight Shibuya, which is slated to open March 25, is the first Jordan-only store in Japan. Jordan Brand described the store as its “highest expression of basketball culture at retail” and is replete with nods to the company’s identity and heritage. It spans 9,200 square feet and is on Meiji Dori Street near the bustling Harajuku trade zone.

A first for the World of Flight concept, Jordan Brand incorporated a Content Studio, which the company explained allows shoppers to create content to share through their social media platforms.

In terms of product, Jordan World of Flight Shibuya is stocked with the brand’s latest and greatest footwear and apparel for men, women and kids. What’s more, there is an area featuring customizable products — including the AJ1 and the Renegade jacket — dubbed The Workshop, which also features tutorials on shoe lacing, care and preservation.

A look inside Jordan World of Flight Shibuya. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jordan Brand

Aside from product, Jordan Brand said the store will allow Nike Members to test new offerings and experiences, and it will have a dedicated SNKRS area for shoppers to pick up in-app purchases. There also is a dedicated space for members to relax and experience Jordan Brand history and basketball culture, dubbed The Flight Lounge.

To localize the store, Jordan Brand commissioned nearby artists to present their work throughout the store, which is displayed in the mural-inspired backboards behind the main desk, in the fitting rooms and elsewhere. Also, Jordan Brand said graphic designer and local Jordan collector Katsu lent items from his collection of Jordan artifacts to decorate The Flight Lounge.

The Flight Lounge inside Jordan World of Flight Shibuya. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jordan Brand

“Following the launch of Milan, Jordan World of Flight Shibuya provides another unique expression of basketball culture. Tokyo serves as the perfect backdrop, a city that is constantly pushing the edges of innovation, fashion, music and art,” Jordan Brand president Craig Williams said in a statement. “Alongside a best-in-class retail assortment, World of Flight is a manifestation of the full potential of the Brand. By connecting with people around the world through the values the Jumpman represents, we hope to create even deeper ties to our consumer and underline the culture that unites us all.”

In December 2022, Jordan Brand revealed Jordan World of Flight Milan, its debut store under the World of Flight concept. At the time, Williams told FN that his team has been working on this concept for “the better part of last two or three years” and labeled it as “an opportunity for us to represent the culture and the community that knows us very well.” The Milan store spans 363 square meters (roughly 3,900 square feet) that is located at Via Torino, 21, Milano.