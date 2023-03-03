Joe Freshgoods Launches a Merit-Based School Store in Chicago With the Chicago Blackhawks

The educational organization of Joe Robinson, known to the sneaker world as Joe Freshgoods, has revealed a new effort aimed at motivating students at a Chicago high school.

Community Goods, the organization founded by Joe Freshgoods, and the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation, the charitable arm of the Chicago Blackhawks, have teamed up with Michele Clark Academic Prep Magnet High School to debut a school store, dubbed Open Market Goods.

The store, according to a statement, will offer the students opportunities to earn points “after exhibiting pre-defined positive behaviors such as good grades, merits and special acts of kindness” that can be redeemed for school supplies, sneakers and “special merchandise and experiences created by Robinson and the Chicago Blackhawks.”