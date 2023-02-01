Labor Market Stays Hot as Job Openings Grow to 11 Million in December

A "Now Hiring" sign is displayed in the window of a retail store October 6, 2006 in Morton Grove, Illinois.

The number of job openings jumped to 11 million in December, according to data released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The better-than-expected total signifies a persistent demand for labor that is at odds with the Federal Reserve’s efforts to curb inflation. When the number of jobs outweighs the number of available workers, there is a higher likelihood of wage inflation, as companies compete to hire and maintain talent.

The December job openings marked an increase from November’s 10.5 million openings and October’s 10.3 million openings. The rate of job openings in December grew to 6.7%. Compared to November, job openings increased in accommodation and food services, construction and retail trade. Jobs decreased in information and in transportation, warehousing and utilities.