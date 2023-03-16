Jennifer Lopez Launches New Shoe Line Exclusively at Revolve

Jennifer Lopez’s new shoe line is here. Today, the star launches JLO Jennifer Lopez, exclusively with Revolve.

The collection, which includes 16 styles, will launch in three drops. For the first capsule, Lopez designed a variety of sky-high platforms, knee-high boots, strappy sandals and kitten heels seen in various materials, such as suede, leather, mesh and satin. Standout styles in this first drop includes the Calle boot, which is embellished in crystals, as well as the Beverly platform heel in silver.

With this partnership, Revolve and Lopez plan to reach new audiences with this elevated line of footwear.

Jennifer Lopez in her JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Calle boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

“At Revolve, collaborating with influential tastemakers in fashion and entertainment has been one of the keys to our success. Through these partnerships, we are able to provide our customers with exclusive products that they can only purchase from Revolve,” said Revolve chief brand officer Raissa Gerona. “Jennifer Lopez is a pop culture icon and an inspiration to millions of people all over the world, so there was no question of doing an exclusive collaboration with her line.

JLO Jennifer Lopez is available online now and retails from $145 to $200.

This isn’t Lopez’ first foray into footwear. In 2020, the singer partnered with Designer Brands to develop and produce the JLO Jennifer Lopez collection sold exclusively at DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse stores. She has also collaborated with Guiseppe Zanotti on a capsule in 2017.

