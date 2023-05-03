JD Sports, Dr Martens Among Retailers Opening at Aventura Mall This Year

Miami-area luxury shopping destination Aventura Mall has announced more than a dozen luxury brands and first-to-market pop-ups that are slated to open this year.

Among the footwear and athletic retailers scheduled to open at the mall in 2023 are JD Sports and Dr Martens. According to Aventura, Dr Martens will open this summer on the upper level marking its third South Florida location. As for JD Sports, a fellow UK-based brand, is scheduled to open this spring on the upper level.

Other fashion retailers coming to the mall this year include Vuori this fall along with Alo Yoga and Pinko this winter.

As for some more recent openings at Avenutra, Maison Margiela unveiled a new pop-up featuring the label’s haute couture, women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, the contemporary MM6 line, accessories, fine jewelry and fragrances; Celine opened a new pop-up; and Mango, Garage and Ba&sh all opened stores.

Anchored by Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s, the shopping center is highlighted by a mix of over 300 stores, from luxury brands to shopper favorites, including the largest Apple store in Florida, Aritzia, Adidas, Valentino, Hermès, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Ralph Lauren.

Outside Nike’s New Rise store in Miami. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

In November, Nike opened the doors to the first U.S. location of its Rise concept store inside Avenutra Mall. The company said at the time that this latest opening signaled the next stage of Nike’s retail expansion in North America, but also served as its “best expression” of sport performance for the full family, carrying men’s, women’s, kids as well as Jordan products.

“We are opening Nike Aventura, our first Rise store in North America, because of the community’s diversity, creativity, and love of sport,” David Kelsay, VP of North America stores at Nike, said in a statement at the time. “With Nike Aventura, our local stores like Nike by Brickell, our marketplace partners, and our digital ecosystem of apps, we are delivering sport to the Miami community wherever our consumers play and shop.”

Aventura Mall’s slide tower. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aventura Mall

These openings come as the Miami area is seeing a rise in new retail development. After years of pandemic-fueled tourism and population increases, retailers — many new to the city — are following their wealthy customers to the South Florida hot spot in droves.

And with this influx of new money, retailers have followed suit and planted roots in Miami. According to CBRE’s most recent regional data, total retail property sales in the South Florida metroplex (Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach) grew 7% year-over-year in 2021 to a record $9 billion. The market’s strong performance has attracted more investors, who completed $3.4 billion worth of retail property acquisitions in 2021 — the highest annual volume since 2015.