H&M Turned Its Brooklyn Pop-up Into a Fitness Studio and Is Offering Free Classes

H&M has unveiled the “second chapter” of its year-long pop-up shop in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and this time the focus is on getting fit.

From now until Feb. 22, its concept space at 92 N. 6th St. will serve as a showcase for H&M Move, the brand’s athletic collection. The 7,000-square-foot space has been transformed into a kinetic, tactile playground that celebrates the different ways people move.

And it is inviting the community to take part in its Move Studio, an experimental space at the center of the pop-up that has been outfitted with chromotherapy lighting to evoke a soothing sensation and transfer mental energy to the body.

H&M will be offering fitness classes in the studio in partnership with four Brooklyn-based community partners: Good Move, Grind House, Moda Yoga NYC and YO BK. It will offer one free class daily. Customers can sign up at HMWilliamsburg.com.

“We’re inviting Every Body to come together to celebrate movement at H&M Williamsburg with a playful and unexpected experience in our new neighborhood,” Linda Li, head of customer activation and marketing for H&M Americas, said in a statement. “Customers will also have the opportunity to discover our latest functional athletic wear, made with quality materials including DryMove and ShapeMove.”

H&M’s Move Studio is outfitted with chromotherapy lighting. CREDIT: Courtesy of H&M

The retailer first unveiled its Brooklyn concept shop in November with an aptly timed holiday theme. That first chapter of the pop-up was called “Brasserie Hennes” and took inspiration from a wintery French brasserie. It featured fashions from H&M’s holiday collections and a highly curated market of local Williamsburg merchants selling their seasonal goods for gifting.

The company has said the space will remain open until January 2024 and introduce a new chapter every four to 12 weeks, with updated fashion, visuals, experiential events and partnerships with celebrated, local neighborhood partners.

“With H&M Williamsburg we threw out the traditional store playbook to build something unexpected that embodies who we are as a brand today,” Li said at the time of the launch.