Gait-Tech’s New Insole Innovation Aims to Help Make High Heels More Comfortable

Gait-Tech has introduced a new innovation that aims to boost the comfort of high heel shoes.

The Italian company said on Tuesday that this launch is the first device integrated into the insole of a heel during the production stage. Once inserted, the device redistributes pressure on the ground, cushioning the impact, making high heels shoes more comfortable without compromising their design, Gait-Tech said.

The solution is based on 45 years of research and in-depth studies, to make it industrialized and is made of recycled polymer, Gait-Tech said. The patented biomechanical insole relieves pressure on the foot metatarsal boon in order to provide a healthier and more stable gait when the foot is vertical in plantar flexion.

What’s more, the device received an official certificate from Dr. Roberto Bevoni, MD, from the Orthopedic Institute Rizzoli Bologna and has earned an international patent for the invention from the official Italian Office of Patents and Trademarks – Ministry for Economic Development.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Gait-Tech

Gait-Tech added that the insole technology will officially launch during the “Unveiled” preview event at CES Las Vegas on Tuesday. The international tech event officially opens on Thursday, Jan. 5 and runs through Sunday, Jan. 8.

“Shoes with heels have always represented the best in terms of image, sensuality, and femininity, but at the same time, they have always been synonymous with discomfort and pain when worn for a long period of time,” Andrea Goldoni, co-founder and CEO of Gait-Tech, said in a statement. “The Gait-Tech insole solution provides an experience of comfort and balance never felt on heels before, allowing women to wear shoes with better cushioning and less pain involved.”

To bring this innovation to life, the Gait-Tech team appointed Alice Carli as general director, and Diego Dolcini as creative director in 2021, for their expertise in fashion.

Dolcini previously helmed the footwear department at Gucci under former creative director Tom Ford and has worked at Emilio Pucci, Casadei, Vionnet and Balmain, among others, creating designs for the likes of Rihanna, Madonna and Beyoncé.

In 2018, Dolcini launched a capsule collection with luxury glass maker Baccarat to celebrate 25 years in the business.