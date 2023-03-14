Footwear Prices Were Up 0.8% in February, the Slowest Growth in 23 Months

Price growth slowed in February as inflation continues to wane.

Consumer prices rose 6% in February compared to last year, according to a Tuesday report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This marks the smallest 12-month increase since the period ending September 2021 and a slowdown from January’s 6.4% and December’s 6.5% year-over-year growth. Compared to January 2023, prices in February rose 0.4%.

Excluding volatile food and energy costs, the Core CPI rose 0.5% from January and 5.5% from the same month in 2021.

Footwear prices in February were up 0.8% over last year, marking the second slowest growth in 23 months. Prices for men’s footwear were down 0.2%, while children’s footwear prices dropped 1% over last year. Women’s footwear prices, on the other hand, rose 2.9%.

According to the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America, as inflation continues to slow in the coming months, gains in footwear retail prices might ultimately turn into modest year-over-year declines.

“Inflation — while still too high — would continue to moderate and is likely to decelerate further — if slowly — in coming months,” said Gary Raines, chief economist at FDRA. “While headed in the right direction, this rate is still far above the Fed’s 2% target and it is likely to be quite some time before inflation eases closer a range the Fed is comfortable with.”