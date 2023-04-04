Foot Locker Inc. Taps Anuel AA, Ron Funches, Reebok and Puma to Drive Awareness for World Autism Awareness Month

For the second year, Foot Locker Inc. is driving awareness during World Autism Awareness Month with the latest iteration of its “Be Seen” campaign.

The campaign, Foot Locker Inc. said in a statement, celebrates modeling opportunities and inclusive design in the fashion industry. It was led by Laced Differently, its employee resource group that aims to create visibility, raise awareness and empower persons with disabilities, inclusive of those with physical, cognitive and learning disabilities.

“Even if ASD doesn’t affect you personally or someone in your immediate family, chances are you know someone on the spectrum. We want to help promote inclusion within the autism community — not just for this month, but day in and day out,” John Hochadel, Foot Locker Inc. global VP of footwear development and president of Laced Differently, said in a statement.

This year, the retailer worked with several partners that will yield product, such as Puma and comedian Ron Funches, who designed a shoe with adaptive laces. The shoe arrives April 12 via Footlocker.com and Champssports.com. What’s more, both Foot Locker Inc. and Puma will donate $25,000 to the nonprofit organization Next for Autism, which creates programs to improve the lives of people living with autism.

Also, Foot Locker Inc. will release rapper and singer Anuel AA’s take on the classic Reebok Question Mid. The collab will release April 25 on Footlocker.com and Champssports.com. Additionally, Foot Locker Inc. and Reebok will donate $25,000 to nonprofit autism awareness organization Autism Speaks.

Other products releasing this month, Foot Locker Inc. said, were created by autism friendly suppliers. This includes T-shirts from Spectrum Designs and hosiery from John’s Crazy Socks. Also, the retailer said filmmaker Ben Rosloff will release a documentary “celebrating triumphs of people with autism” in partnership with the “Be Seen” campaign.