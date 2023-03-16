Pete Nordstrom, June Ambrose + More Big Names Join FN CEO Summit Speaker Lineup

June Ambrose will take the stage with Puma's Adam Petrick at the FN CEO Summit in Miami

Excitement is building for next month’s FN CEO Summit as more big names join the speaker lineup.

The event is making a major return to Miami for the first time since 2019. It kicks off with an evening cocktail on April 19; a full day of content on April 20, including a special dinner; and a farewell breakfast on April 21.

New names set to take the stage at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach include:

Pete Nordstrom, president and chief brand officer, Nordstrom

June Ambrose, creative director of Puma, women’s hoops

Adam Petrick, chief brand officer, Puma

Joey Zwillinger, co-founder and co-CEO, Allbirds

Register for this must-attend event here.

Nordstrom, who just celebrated the first anniversary of “The Nordy Pod” will bring a live version of his podcast to the summit with a soon-to-be-revealed guest.

Ambrose will sit down with Petrick to talk about empowering women through her work at Puma.

“At the core of what excites me about my work with Puma is that it’s rooted in a responsibility to our female community,” Ambrose said. “When we launched women’s hoops, it was because women needed this category. When I design my collections, it’s because there’s a need, an ask and a desire for stylish sportswear. Having had the ability to reimagine style and sport has been one of my greatest joys in working with Puma.”

Pete Nordstrom

Jarvis Sam, the former chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Nike Inc., who recently founded his own DE&I firm, will lead a special diversity panel.

In addition, a designer panel focused on female founders will showcase some of the brightest emerging talents reshaping the industry. Speakers will be revealed soon.

Topics to be discussed throughout the event include:

The Evolving C-suite: How leadership is being redefined

The Ever-Changing Retail Landscape: The return of brick-and-mortar, DTC shakeout

The Three Ss: Sourcing, Sustainability and Supply Chain Issues

DEI: What’s Working, What Isn’t and Where the Industry Should Go Next

How AI and the Metaverse are impacting business

Where Emerging Talent Meets Emerging Market Opportunities

For more information or to buy tickets, contact Owen Pan-Kita at opankita@fairchildfashion.com or 908-967-9953.

Sponsors to date include: Aetrex Inc. MakerSights and Skypad. For more information on sponsorships, contact Hillari Lazzara at hlazzara@fairchildfashion.com.