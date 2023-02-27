Flor De Maria Lands First Retail Partner With Puerto Rico’s Gustavo Arango

Flor De Maria, a favorite shoe brand of celebrities such as Kylie Jenner, Megan Fox and Jenna Ortega, has teamed up with designer Gustavo Arango to open a retail space inside his flagship store in Puerto Rico at the Mall of San Juan.

According to the footwear designer and founder Flor de Maria Rivera, this store is the first boutique to carry her shoe brand exclusively since it launched in 2019.

“After seeing my namesake shoe line featured in major fashion magazines and worn by some of today’s most recognized celebrities worldwide as they walked the red carpets, it was clear to me the time had come to take things to the next level,” Rivera said in a statement.

To celebrate the collaboration, Flor de Maria and Gustavo Arango will host an inaugural press tour in San Juan and a pop-up event in the near future, the brand said.

“I have dreamt this for a long time; to be able to create my designs with the perfect shoe by my side, because the designs I make call for a stunning shoe to complement them,” added Arango, an accomplished haute couture and bridal designer.

Rivera got her start in footwear as a blogger in the 2010s, eventually putting it on pause to learn the art of shoemaking. She attended Arsutoria, a top shoe school in Italy and completed a business entrepreneurship at Stanford University. She also utilized her social media channels to get feedback from her followers about what features make a great shoe, before officially launching her eponymous label.

Since her initial launch, Flor De Maria has caught the attention of many celebrities including Jenner, Fox, Ortega, Halle Bailey, Saweetie, Carrie Underwood and Cameron Diaz.