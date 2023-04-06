EBay Is Taking Air Jordan 1 Fans in Chicago Back to 1985 With ‘The ’85 Shop’

EBay is taking Chicago sneakerheads back to 1985.

The marketplace will launch “The ’85 Shop” today, a retail pop-up store in Chicago. The store, eBay said in a statement, “honors the birth of the Air Jordan 1 and its rise to dominance in the sneaker wars of the 1980s.” What’s more, eBay said the origin story of the Air Jordan 1 — which is also told in the Ben Affleck-directed film “Air” that is in theaters now — is celebrated in the shop.

“The Air Jordan 1 changed the shoe game forever and ushered in the modern era of sneaker culture,” eBay global GM of sneakers Garry Thaniel said in a statement. “The ’85 Shop gives the community the chance to celebrate one of the most iconic and enduring sneakers ever created, and even own a piece of history.”

The “’85 Shop,” eBay said, was curated in partnership with several of its top sneaker sellers. These sellers include Jordan Geller of ShoeZeum, who provided both shoes and memorabilia that were shown in the “Air” film, and SoleStage, which curated an offering of modern Air Jordan 1s in retro colorways and reissues of classic basketball sneakers.

Sneakers inside eBay’s “The ’85 Shop” in Chicago. CREDIT: Courtesy of eBay

EBay confirmed “The ’85 Shop” features a complete collection of original 1985 Air Jordan 1s in every colorway, a mint-condition 1985 Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” sample and original Nike sneakers from the period used as props in “Air” and vintage. Also, eBay said it features game-worn pairs, including the Puma Clyde and Adidas Forum High, as well as coveted retro styles from Jordan Brand, Nike, Adidas and Converse.