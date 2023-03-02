EBay Will Auction 50 Pairs of Industry Legend Joy Claire’s Sneakers on International Women’s Day

With Women’s History Month here, eBay is giving its shoppers the shot to own sneakers straight from the collection of a female footwear and fashion industry powerhouse.

EBay announced today that it will auction off 50 pairs of sneakers owned by Joy Claire, who was not only the first female employee of Undefeated, but she also developed the first female-designed skate shoe partnership at Supra, among several other monumental accomplishments.

To celebrate those firsts, eBay will debut “From The Collection: Joy Claire” on March 8, which is International Women’s Day. The drop includes rare and sought-after styles from Claire’s own closet, which eBay said are backed by its Authenticity Guarantee. These include the Nocta x Nike Hot Step Air Terra from rap star Drake’s personal collection, the first Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97s in a Pelican Case and the Off-White x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Vulcanized Hi. Also included in the 50 pairs is a custom Python Air Jordan 4 from 2012 that were created for Claire by The Shoe Surgeon.

“Every sneaker tells a story, and the pairs in this collection commemorate breaking down barriers and insisting on better representation within sneaker culture,” Claire said in a statement. “I’m partnering with eBay to bring this sneaker history to their passionate community, while raising money for a cause that inspires me and supports women around the world.”

The collection will drop on March 8 at 12 p.m. ET and will run for 10 days. The pairs will be listed with a 99 cent starting price, and all proceeds will benefit The Downtown Women’s Center in support of women experiencing homelessness.

“Celebrating women in the sneaker world is critical to ensuring more representation, and the industry wouldn’t be where it is without Joy’s contributions,” eBay global VP of fashion Charis Marquez said in a statement. “As the ultimate destination for female sneakerheads to find the styles they want in the sizes they need, we’re committed to elevating the voices and spotlighting the influence of women in an underrepresented industry.”