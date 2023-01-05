Dune London Reports ‘Significant Growth’ as It Continues International Expansion

Dune London ended 2022 with “significant growth” in global sales as it further expands its retail footprint.

In a statement on Thursday, the footwear and accessories brand reported growth in new and existing markets, finishing the year with 131 franchise stores and 48 European stores and concessions, with international sales now representing 26% of its total revenue.

Its major franchise market is the Middle East, Dune said, where the brand has been trading for 15 years. Dune London now has 65 stores in the region with plans for a further 10 stores in the coming year. Saudi Arabia is of particular interest in the region, as it sees strong growth, with the first Dune London accessories-only store opening in the next two months in Riyadh.

In western Asia, Pakistan has three stores and India has 13 locations, with more slated to open in 2023. Last year also saw the debut of a franchise store in Lagos, Nigeria. Dune reported that this location has exceeded its budget by more than 50%. Four more stores are planned this year in the region.

In the coming year, Dune London’s franchise partner Apparel will be opening its first store in Egypt. New concessions and stores are planned for Australia, as well as stores in North Africa and South America.

As for its U.S. operations, Dune London’s partnership with Nordstrom and Dillard’s has started “above expectations” with a “real appetite” for Dune’s occasion styles and high leg boots, the company said.

This encouraging start in the U.S. highlights the opportunity for the brand and heralds a major investment over the coming years.

In an interview with FN in August, Dune London’s founder and CEO Daniel Rubin told FN that the 30-year-old brand’s venture into the U.S. market signals a strategic and significant expansion. “The U.S. market is very competitive,” Rubin said. “To succeed, you [need to have a clear point of difference]. We have identified where our niche is: beautifully designed elegant shoes that make you feel special.”

“We are both taking a low-risk route to market by using a marketplace model which will allow us both to understand which of our ranges the U.S. customer really likes,” Rubin added, noting that Dune London will also sell wholesale to other premium stores in the U.S. “We have had a lot of interest from retailers in the U.S., but we want to take it slowly to start with before we build a Dune London team in market.”