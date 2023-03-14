Drunk Shoppers Are Likely to Buy Shoes, Clothing or Accessories, a Survey Reveals

Shopping is of the least dangerous things you could do while drunk. However, if you are a shoe and apparel enthusiast, there’s a good chance boozy buying could seriously drain your wallet.

This month, comparison platform and information service Finder released results from its Drunk Shopping Survey, which was conducted from Jan. 9 to Feb. 17 and includes insights from 2,179 adults in the U.S. The survey, which was commissioned by Finder and conducted by Qualtrics/SAP, asked people if they made a purchase while under the influence of alcohol in the last 12 months, as well as how much they spent.

According to the Finder survey, roughly one in six Americans (17%) shopped while under the influence of alcohol and spent about $309 each, totaling $14 billion over the last 12 months. Many of them bought shoes, clothing and accessories.

Related Hope and Justin Schneider Share the Power of Genderless Shoes and Finding the Perfect Fit in Wolf & Shepherd's New Cruise Collection Telfar Releases Rainbow Wallets in 17 Colors With Spacious Compartments: How to Buy Elvis Presley's Blue Suede Shoes: The Unexpected History That Inspired the Hit Song

The survey stated 47% of the people polled who admitted to shopping while drunk said they purchased shoes, clothes or accessories. The average spend was $250.

The shoes, clothes or accessories category was tied for the No. 1 spot in terms of percentage of drunk shoppers with food. Rounding out the top five categories was alcohol (34%), gambling (34%) and cigarettes (34%).

Breaking down drunk shopping habits by gender, the survey revealed 50% of women’s purchases while under the influence were shoes, clothes or accessories, which was the No. 1 category. As for men, drunk shoes, clothes or accessories purchases was 46%. (Men, the survey revealed, were more likely to buy food.)

In terms of generations, Gen Y (people born from 1981–1996) led purchases of shoes, clothes or accessories while drunk (52%), followed by Gen Z (adults born post-1997) at 44%, and both Baby Boomers (anyone born pre-1964) and Gen X (people born from 1965–1980) at 36%.

Regionally, the South shopped for shoes, clothes or accessories the most (51%), followed by the Midwest (48%), the Northeast (44%) and the West (42%).

When it comes to salary, the survey revealed 56% of those polled who earned more than $100,000 shopped for shoes, clothes or accessories, as compared to 46% with a salary of less than $100,000.