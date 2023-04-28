Dolce Vita Enters SoHo With First New York Flagship Store

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dolce Vita is taking its next step forward into retail in a big way. The affordable shoe brand will open its first flagship store in New York on April 29, marking its second retail location in the U.S.

The Los Angeles-based brand’s new location features a range of contemporary influences. Set on the corner of Broadway and Broome St. in New York’s SoHo neighborhood, the new Dolce Vita flagship includes an open, single-level space in hues of brown and cream, inspired by SoHo’s own minimalism. Emphasizing this are the space’s pale wood floors, iron beams and exposed brick walls, crafted by the brand with architect Aine Naughton.

Dolce Vita’s New York flagship store in SoHo, New York. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dolce Vita

“Everyone who knows, knows our flagship is situated in one of the best areas to shop in NYC, both for locals & tourists,” Kerry Norloin, Dolce Vita’s president, said in an exclusive interview with Footwear News.“We knew after opening Melrose, Soho was the way to go.”

Indeed, with its curved cream island displays, terra-cotta vases and long mirrors, the space’s geometric accents reference Dolce Vita’s Los Angeles roots while remaining open and relaxed. Plush cushions and chairs finish the space, aiming to inspire customers to socialize and further immerse themselves with the brand’s new range of sneakers, sandals, heels and handbags — which are favored by stars like Zaya Wade.

The New York boutique’s opening stems from Dolce Vita’s upward trajectory in its direct-to-consumer and wholesale businesses throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Norloin, this and the drive to return to normalcy post-pandemic made April the right time for Dolce Vita to set roots in New York City.

“Now that everyone is out in the world again, we want our retail stores to connect our customer,” Norloin said, “To the product they know and love, to be able to be a part of the experience they’ve familiarized themselves with on social media and really join our community as they are welcomed into our stores.”

Dolce Vita‘s new SoHo store will open at 489 Broadway on April 29.