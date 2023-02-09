Snipes and DJ Khaled to Open a ‘We the Best’ Concept Store in Miami

Snipes is teaming up with DJ Khaled on a new store concept in Miami.

The sneaker retailer’s CEO, Sven Voth, said in a release that the “We The Best Snipes” store is set to open on Miami’s Collins Avenue, which is in the heart of South Florida. The new store will feature Snipes apparel and exclusive merchandise, live DJ entertainment and apparel created by local designers.

The music mogul was named chief creative officer of Snipes in 2019 and has collaborated with the retailer on previous store openings and events.

The news comes as Snipes carries out a plan to grow its U.S. retail presence by adding more stores with strong connections to local communities. The company in March acquired New England-based sneaker retailer Expressions, which operates 35 stores across Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. In December of 2021, Snipes acquired American sneaker chain Jimmy Jazz, which operates more than 170 stores in the U.S.

And in October, Snipes announced the opening of a new store in Brooklyn, N.Y., marking its second door on Flatbush Avenue. In an interview with Snipes’ U.S. president Jim Bojko at the time, he said the plan is to continue to grow the retailer’s footprint.

“Our mission is to push street culture forward to the community, we have an inherently local outlook with everything that we do,” Bojko said. “That requires a local presence in our communities so we can participate there, we can support, we can empower, we can celebrate, and we have to have a physical presence to be able to do that.”

Snipes first entered the U.S. market in May 2019 with the acquisition of KicksUSA. Since then, the retailer has made headlines for other major moves, including the purchase of Mr. Alan’s in July 2019 and the stateside introduction of its Snipes 2.0 concept in July 2020. The company currently operates over 300 stores across the U.S.