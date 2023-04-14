David’s Bridal to Lay Off More than 9,000 Employees, Pursues Sale

Wedding dresses are displayed in a window at a David's Bridal store in Manhattan on November 19, 2018 in New York City.

David’s Bridal is preparing to lay off 9,236 employees nationwide, according to a WARN notice filed in Pennsylvania.

The layoffs will commence in April and will continue through August, according to the notice, which confirmed that 15 stores will be affected across nine Pennsylvania counties, including Allegheny, Blair, Bucks and Montgomery. Other impacted locations were not disclosed.

“At this time, there are no updates to share and all stores are open to serve our customers,” a company spokesperson told FN in a statement. “Providing excellent service remains our focus and we are committed to serving and delivering for our brides and customers and being part of magical moments.”

The bridal chain, which operates 300 stores across the U.S., is also reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy in the next few weeks, which would be its second bankruptcy filing in five years. The company is also considering a sale as part of the potential filing, The New York Times reported.

A company spokesperson confirmed that a sale process is underway as the chain evaluates its “strategic options.”

David’s Bridal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018, making a deal with lenders to cut its debt by more than $400 million.

With the recent news, David’s Bridal joins the growing list of retail companies cutting staff. Since the start of 2023, REI, Amazon, Bolt, Everlane, Kohl’s, Saks, Wolverine and more retail and technology companies have announced major cuts across their workforces.