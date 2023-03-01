Adidas Drops the Price of NBA Star Damian Lillard’s Shoes to $71 to Celebrate His Historic 71-Point Game

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard scored 71 points on Feb. 26 — both a career and a franchise high. To celebrate, Adidas revealed it has dropped the price of his shoes to $71.

Via its Adidas Basketball account on Twitter, the brand announced late last night that not only would the price of all of Lillard’s shoes reflect the amount of points scored starting today, but Adidas would also be making $71,000 donation to a charity of his choosing “to further the impact he has in his community.”

The Dame 8 and Dame Certified shoes — which typically retail for $130 and $95 in adult sizing, respectively — are $71 via Adidas.com. The $71 price point also applies to youth and children’s sizing.

The Dame 8 features Adidas’ Bounce Pro midsoles that the brand said were designed for Lillard’s speed and precision. Also, the shoe was designed with eco-friendly uppers — 25% of the upper components are made with a minimum of 50% recycled content.

As for the Dame Certified, Adidas equipped the shoe with soft and springy Bounce midsole cushioning and mixed material uppers.

Adidas Dame 8. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Lillard led the Trail Blazers to a 131-114 win over the Houston Rockets on Feb. 26, dropping 71 points on 22-of-38 shooting in 39 minutes of play. Lillard went 13-of-22 from three-point range in the win.

With the feat, the superstar point guard crossed the 60-point mark in a game for the fifth time in his career.

The Trail Blazers are currently 29-32 for the season, and hold the No. 11 spot in the NBA Western Conference.