Steve Madden, Hey Dude and More Shoe Brands to Exhibit at Next Month’s Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market

The Dallas Market Center is gearing up for the latest edition of its Apparel & Accessories Market next month.

According to show organizers, footwear is “enjoying tremendous growth” in Dallas, and its location on the 10th floor allows for a greater number of brands.

This season’s footwear offering will be split between permanent showrooms and temporary booths. Shoe brands that have permanent showrooms at the market center include Steve Madden, Donald Pliner, Hey Dude, Chinese Laundry, Volatile and Wolverine.

Temporary booths include Consolidated Shoe Company, Dolce Vita, Pali Sandals, Shu Shop and many others, according to the center. New and noteworthy shoe brands for June include Bullboxer, Legend Footwear and Zee Alexis.

This latest edition of the Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market, which will take place June 27-30, will also see the return of “The Goods by Brand Assembly.” Originally launched in January, the 17,000-square-foot space, located on the 10th floor, showcases dozens of elevated brands across all product categories, including apparel, accessories, footwear, gift, home décor and Western. Standout brands include Scotch & Soda, Alternative Apparel, Jeffrey Campbell, Sierra Winter Jewelry and Champion.

According to the organizers, the show’s apparel and accessories options also continue to grow. On the 13th floor, the temporary spaces will feature more new brands, including Pissenlit, Bululu Resort, Nicola Bathie, Briton Court and Modern Picnic.

Recently opened on the 15th floor is WBC Clothing, a multi-line contemporary showroom representing brands such as Brave + True and Gold + Stone. Recently expanded on the 15th floor is Style Consortium, which features labels including Hale Bob, Bel Kazan, Caryn Vallone, Fresh Laundry, River & Sky, Skemo, StitchDrop, Sundown Lounge, Tractr and WordsCount. Also on 15, original cowboy boot maker Hyer Boots has revitalized its Western wear space with a new showroom.

These exhibitors join a growing community of brands at the Dallas market, including key contemporary lines such as Celia B, Cristina Sabatini, Felicite, Inclan, Jessie Liu Collection, La Fuori, Love The Label, Meghan Fabulous, Silka, Talisman and more.

“June is the show for trending styles and fresh new collections,” Cindy Morris, president and CEO of Dallas Market Center, said in a statement. “Our marketplace will be full of new looks to help independent retailers stand out and attract more business as consumers seek to express their sense of style.”

As for extra after-show events, Dallas Market Center said it will host a party and fashion show on Tuesday evening, June 27, with the theme of “Ethereal Beauty.” Complimentary drinks will be served in the World Trade Center atrium at 5 p.m., followed by the runway show at 6 p.m.

Pre-registration for June’s Apparel & Accessories Market is open now.