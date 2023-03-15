Japanese Dollar Store Daiso Expands With 30 New U.S. Stores — Discover the 2023 Locations Here

Daiso, the affordable Japanese retailer, is quickly expanding with new stores across the United States.

This month, the budget-friendly brand opened its newest store in the Elk Grove Commons shopping center in Sacramento, Calif., following its first 2023 U.S. opening at the Andersen Fiesta Shopping Center in Chandler, Ariz., according to AZ Central. Another store — per the brand’s Instagram — is set to open in Houston in April. All three outposts are part of Daiso’s 2023 expansion plans, which include opening 25 to 30 more U.S. store locations.

Daiso’s popularity in the U.S. has led to its opening of 91 stores — counting the Elk Grove store — in the country so far, with over 5,500 stores total around the world. The chain’s appeal seems to stem from its optimistic aesthetic, colorful store interiors and vast array of products, including home goods, snacks, stationary, stuffed animals and craft supplies — many items retailing for $1.75, with the highest at around $15.25. The retailer also brings a full-scale shopping experience from Japan to the U.S., as well — price tags are marked in yen, and charts in each store show price conversions between dollars and yen.

Daiso notably has a strict return policy, with no returns or exchanges allowed — all transactions are final, according to the brand’s website. If customers want to return an item because of a change of mind, however, the store does offer “change of mind” returns — provided that items are being returned to their original store location within 30 days of the purchase, an original receipt or proof of purchase is shown, and the item itself is in its original, fully unused condition. Cosmetics, fragrances, hosiery, undergarments, personal care items and food cannot be returned under any circumstances.

Related Details on Monkey Feet Shoes Owner Rachael Dalfonzo's 'Ripoff' Scandal That's Gone Viral for Undelivered Shoes Dollar Tree Customer Goes Viral in 'Embarrassing' Debit Card Declined TikTok Video, Here's What to Do If It Happens to You Retail Intel: REI Co-op Expands in Florida, Atmos and New Balance Create Elevated Shopping Experience in Georgetown Store + More News

The brand can offer returns or exchanges when a product is faulty, doesn’t fit its intended purpose and doesn’t match its description; however, these can only be done at the store where a shopper bought the product, and with an original receipt or proof of purchase on hand. In all instances, the brand reserves the right to not offer exchanges if these criteria are not met.