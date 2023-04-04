Crocs Launches a Customization Program for Bulk Orders

Crocs is rolling out a new service to allow people to customize their clogs.

The comfort footwear brand on Tuesday announced its new “Customize Your Crocs” program, which is meant to cater to large groups like sports teams, offices or schools by allowing people to personalize bulk orders of the Crocs classic clog and Jibbitz charms.

The new program comes as Crocs forges ahead with an ambitious growth plan to hit $5 billion in Crocs brand revenue by 2026 by expanding internationally, leaning into new categories and growing its digital reach. This new program builds off of Crocs’ personalization efforts with its Jibbitz arm, expanding the brand’s reach to new groups of consumers.

“Our customization program allows teams, schools, and companies alike to design clogs and Jibbitz charms that are a unique representation of their organization,” said Crocs Inc. EVP and chief digital officer Adam Michaels. “As a digital-first brand, we focused on making the ‘Customize Your Crocs’ experience simple and engaging. We believe this type of footwear customization is truly unique and is an incredible opportunity for personalization.”

Here’s how the process works: With a minimum order of 24 units each, customers pick a color or graphic for the clog, with an option to upload an image to the base or backstrap. Customers can also customize Jibbitz charms in a similar way. Prices for custom clogs start at $70 and Jibbitz charms start at $5. The service is currently only available in the U.S.

CREDIT: Crocs

In 2022, Crocs Inc. achieved about $3.6 billion in revenues, an increase of about 53.7% over 2021. Crocs brand revenues were $2.7 billion, up 19% on a constant currency basis. 2022 revenue for the recently acquired Hey Dude brand exceeded initial expectations and reached $986.2 million for the full year. (The figure includes the period in 2022 before Crocs acquired the brand.) In Q4, Crocs Inc. revenues were $945.2 million, up 61.1% from the same period last year.

As for 2023, Crocs has already hit the ground running.