Rapper Coi Leray Stars in Snipes’ Campaign Promoting Its New Apparel Collection

Snipes has tapped rising rap star Coi Leray as the face of its latest streetwear apparel campaign.

With the new partnership, the retailer said the rapper will bring her “unique style and sensibility to the world of fashion and streetwear,” and offer a fresh perspective to the brand.

For the campaign, Snipes said the rapper will appear as the main character in a video delivered through the lens of a GTA-style game. She will serve as its main character, according to Snipes, and the video will open up with her “navigating the bustling streets of Miami and exploring the Snipes 2.0 store.”

As the video progresses, Snipes said Coi Leray navigates several green room moments before a performance, trying on outfits from the retailer’s Q1 apparel collection alongside her stylist. Here, she also speaks about her path to success, the inspiration behind her music and the authenticity and originality that fuels her drive. The climactic moment of the video, Snipes explained, takes place as the rapper walks confidently out of the green room and toward the stage.

“Coi Leray embodies everything that Snipes stands for — creativity, authenticity, and individuality,” Snipes VP of marketing Paula Barbosa said in a statement. “We are excited to collaborate with her to bring a fresh perspective to our Q1 collection, and we can’t wait for our customers to experience the unique energy that Coi brings to the brand.”

Coi Leray for Snipes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Snipes

The Snipes Q1 apparel collection, the retailer explained, features a variety of versatile and functional pieces and is a blend of streetwear and fashion. The collection, according to Snipes, caters “to the discerning tastes of today’s sneakerheads.” The Snipes Q1 collection includes hoodies, leggings, nylon jackets, pants and more.

The Snipes Q1 apparel collection is available now in all Snipes stores and online via Snipesusa.com

“We are excited to continue pushing boundaries and expanding our collection with unique artist partnerships like this one,” Snipes president Jim Bojko said in a statement. “This partnership with Coi Leray is a testament to our commitment to staying at the forefront of streetwear and sneaker culture.”