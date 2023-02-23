Clarks Taps ‘Bel-Air’ Star Jabari Banks for Social-First Launch of Its Newest Style

Clarks is launching the new dual-gender Torhill Hi boot with the help of “Bel-Air” star Jabari Banks.

According to the footwear brand, the new shoe is a “remixed” version of its popular Wallabee silhouette updated with supersized ribbed soles in Dark Sand Suede, White Leather, Red Suede and Black Suede colorways.

The footwear brand added that it tapped the rising star to target “next-gen enthusiasts” by debuting the footwear style exclusively on TikTok. Banks, along with a roster of five other influencers, will showcase their Torhill boots starting today on the social media platform using trends like #GRWM (Get Ready With Me) and #Unboxing.

Jabari Banks holds the Torhill Hi boot in black suede. CREDIT: Courtesy of Clarks

Tara McRae, chief digital and marketing officer at Clarks, said in a statement that this is “truly a dream partnership” as the brand launches its latest retro-inspired silhouette. “With Torhill debuting on social, this signals a bold evolution in Clarks’ story, and as we continue to look to the future, we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring together two superstars,” McRae said.

“I’m super excited to be working with Clarks on this partnership,” added Banks. “I love what they’re doing right now, and I’m flattered to be the face of their newest icon, the Torhill. I’m obsessed with anything from the nineties (as you may have guessed) and love the sneaker vibe this shoe is giving with the chunky ribbed sole and suede uppers.”

Clarks new Torhill Hi boot . CREDIT: Courtesy of Clarks

“It was really fun shooting all the content for this campaign for TikTok, especially with some of the best creators on the platform right now,” Banks continued. “The styling is sick. Watch this space for more to come!”

Banks is best known for his role as Will Smith in Peacock’s “Bel-Air,” the re-imagined drama series based on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” The show is gearing up for the return of its second season, with weekly episode releases beginning today.

His performance in on “Bel-Air” has earned Banks nominations in the categories of “Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series” at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards, and “Best Actor” at the 2022 BET awards.