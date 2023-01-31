Canada Goose, Francesca’s Add Resale as Secondhand Market Continues to Grow

Two more retailers are joining the ever-expanding world of resale.

On Tuesday, both Canada Goose and Francesca’s announced the launch of their own respective re-commerce sites as more brands continue to explore the secondhand market.

For Canada Goose, the Toronto-based brand has launched “Generations,” which the company stated “offers an authorized reselling platform that keeps its products in circulation, giving them a second, third and fourth lifetime.”

According to the brand, Generations, which is powered by Trove, allows consumers to trade-in their Canada Goose outerwear and apparel, as well as shop an assortment of heritage pieces and limited-edition items. These items include vintage pieces from the company’s 65-year archive that will drop frequently, pre-worn products from consumers and refreshed Canada Goose merchandise.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Francesca's

Separately, Francesca’s launched its own resale program powered by ThredUp on Tuesday. Called “Forever Francesca’s,” the program will allow consumers to shop a broad selection of secondhand items from the brand online as well as earn shopping credit by sending in pre-worn items.

For items that sell on ThredUp, customers receive Francesca’s shopping credit that can be used both online and in-store. For a limited time, those who sell through “Forever Francesca’s” will earn an extra 15% shopping credit towards their next purchase with the brand.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Francesca's

ThredUp also signed on J.Crew as a resale partner earlier this month. In a program called “J.Crew Always,” customers can now buy and resell gently-worn J.Crew women’s and kids’ items online at jcrew.thredup.com and receive J.Crew shopping credit for items sold.

This recent push into resale comes as the global secondhand market soars. The market, which includes resale and traditional thrifting, is projected to be worth $218 billion by 2026, representing a 127% surge in growth over the next four years. That’s according to ThredUp’s 2022 Resale Report, released in partnership with GlobalData last year.

Within the U.S., the secondhand market is expected to more than double by 2026, hitting $82 billion, the report said. Overall, resale is expected to grow 16x faster than the retail clothing sector in the U.S. by 2026.