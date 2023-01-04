Bloomingdale’s to Enter Seattle Market With Third Small Format ‘Bloomie’s’ Concept Store

Bloomingdale’s is making a further investment in its smaller format “Bloomie’s” concept store with the announcement of a third location – this time in Seattle.

According to a statement released on Wednesday, the new store marks the company’s first West Coast Bloomie’s location as well as the entry of the Bloomingdale’s brand into the Seattle area.

The store is slated to open in the “early fall” of this year at the University Village outdoor shopping mall in the Ravenna neighborhood, located just north of downtown Seattle.

Like the first two Bloomie’s locations, the retailer is expected to sell a selection of brands across a broad range of men’s and women’s categories including apparel, shoes, accessories, beauty and gifts.

Related Europe's Bargain Retailer Primark Opens New Brooklyn Location & More USA Stores -- Here's Where They Are LuisaViaRoma Secures Lease for Manhattan Retail Destination Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette, REI and Others Speak Out on Congress Passing Bill Protecting Same-Sex Marriage

Charles Anderson, director of stores at Bloomingdale’s, said in a statement that the company is “thrilled” to enter the Seattle market. “The new flexible store experience has been well-received in other cities as it remains authentic to the Bloomingdale’s brand yet brings a new and exciting energy to our shoppers,” Anderson said. “We can’t wait to be a part of the community and for the people of Seattle to be a part of the Bloomie’s story.”

This latest announcement follows the November opening of the second Bloomie’s location just outside of Chicago at Westfield Old Orchard in Skokie, Ill. The 51,000-square-foot store opened one month after the retailer closed its full-line Bloomingdale’s store in the same shopping mall.

In Aug. 2021, Bloomingdale’s opened its first Bloomie’s store in the Washington, DC suburb of Fairfax, Va. The 22,000-square-foot, smaller format, store was a departure from the chain’s average department store size, which measures about 200,000-square-feet.

Inside the Bloomie’s store in Fairfax, Va. CREDIT: Anne Chan

When it opened, Bloomie’s featured a tightly curated assortment of contemporary and luxury brands across men’s and women’s apparel, including denim, active, and intimates; along with shoes, handbags, beauty, accessories, and fine jewelry. It also featured a restaurant and a slew of tech-enabled services.

The concept is a product of Macy’s Inc.’s three-year turnaround strategy, which was announced at its investor day in Feb. 2020. The plan included trimming 125 stores from its total footprint, cutting 2,000 jobs — or about 9% of its corporate workforce — and ramping up investments in both higher-margin private labels and off-price through Macy’s Backstage.