See Where Belk is Opening 10 New Outlet Stores This Month

A woman walks out of a Belk store in McKinney, Texas on Jan. 28, 2021.

Belk is investing more heavily into its outlet arm.

The retailer this month will expand its off-price arm to include an additional 10 locations, bringing the total number of Belk Outlet stores to 16. Like other outlet chains attached to department stores, Belk Outlet stores offer a variety of merchandise from Belk stores at discounted prices.

As consumers continue to feel the sting of inflation, department store retailers have recently seen success with off-price arms. Nordstrom announced last month that it would open 9 more Rack off-price stores across the country just weeks after revealing 20 new Nordstrom Rack locations.

Belk opened its first outlet store in January 2023 in Greeneville, Tenn. and opened an additional five locations by early April. The privately-owned company operates close to 300 stores in 16 states.

Here’s where you can find the ten new Belk Outlet stores and when they are expected to open: