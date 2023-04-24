Bed Bath and Beyond’s Closing Sales & Liquidation Deals: Store Closures List, Bankruptcy Details & What Happens to Your Coupons

Bed, Bath and Beyond is officially bankrupt. The retailer has announced its filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with an imminent closing process and liquidation for its 360 stores across the U.S., where the company will redistribute its assets and aim to sell all of its merchandise.

As previously reported in FN, Bed, Bath and Beyond announced it would initially close 237 stores in 2022. The plan coincided with news that the brand had signed deals for over $500 million in financing, while combatting struggles from the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain problems and the rise of national inflation causing a drop in shopping and consumer spending, according to Reuters.

Plans were also made to issue new Bed, Bath and Beyond shares to shareholders, which fell by as much as 26.5%. Previously, the retailer’s biggest investor was GameStop Corp chairman Ryan Cohen, who left the brand earlier this month and shares dropped after he sold his 9.8% stake.

Below, here is everything you need to know about Bed, Bath and Beyond’s bankruptcy and liquidation — from store closures to coupon expirations.

When will Bed, Bath and Beyond stores close?

Bed, Bath and Beyond’s 360 stores are already in the process of closing nationwide. As of January 2022, Bed, Bath and Beyond had closed at least 37 locations in the U.S. across 19 states, including New York, California, Florida and Minnesota. The move was made amidst plans at the time to close 200 stores over two years, remodel 450 locations, create private labels and push greater focus on its e-commerce platforms, according to reporting by KCRA.

Will Bed, Bath and Beyond have a liquidation sale and discounts?

Bed, Bath and Beyond will have liquidation sales starting this week. The brand shared on its website that, beginning April 26, there will be “deep discounts” on in-store, online and app purchases for Bed, Bath and Beyond and Buybuy Baby. All of these purchases will be final, though items bought before April 26 are expected to be accepted until May 24.

Bed, Bath and Beyond coupons, gift cards and Welcome Rewards points

The brand’s coupons will no longer be accepted starting on April 26. On May 8, Bed, Bath and Beyond gift cards will no longer be accepted as well. The store’s Welcome Rewards program — where customers can earn points and merchandise credit towards purchases — will continue until May 15, though customers will not be awarded Welcome Rewards on any future purchases since the bankruptcy announcement, according to Today.

Why is Bed, Bath and Beyond going out of business?

Bed, Bath and Beyond filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 23, according to CNN Business. The retail chain’s closure appears to come from its goal to sell its business, in light of online retailers and similar stores rising in popularity — including Amazon and Target.

Which Bed, Bath and Beyond stores are closing?

Below, find a list of Bed, Bath and Beyond store closures that began in January 2022.

Alabama Stores Closing

• 1000 Oxford Exchange Blvd.

Arizona Stores Closing

• 1004 North Promenade Parkway, Casa Grande

• 1212 South Castle Dome Ave., Yuma

California Stores Closing

• Almarida Place, 515 East Hamilton Avenue, Campbell

• 32391 Golden Lantern, Laguna Niguel

• 147 Great Mall Drive, Milpitas

• 22235 El Paseo, Rancho Santa Margarita

• Tustin Market Place II, 13692 Jamboree Road, Tustin

Connecticut Stores Closing

• 14 Candlewood Lake Rd, Brookfield

• 20 Hazard Ave, Enfield

• 2260 Kings Hwy, Fairfield

• 1919 Boston Post Rd #310, Guilford

• 2045 Dixwell Ave, Hamden

• 169B Hale Rd, Manchester

• 542 Westport Ave, Norwalk

• 532 Bushy Hill Rd, Simsbury

• 835 Queen St, Southington

• 2275 Summer St, Stamford

• 850 Hartford Turnpike, Waterford

• 1065 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield



Florida Stores Closing

• 963 Harley Strickland Blvd., Orange City

Georgia Stores Closing

• 130 Perimeter Center West, Atlanta

• 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta

Idaho Stores Closing

• 1732 Hurley Drive, Pocatello

Michigan Stores Closing

• 1132 Jackson Crossing, Jackson

Minnesota Stores Closing

• 1303 Miller Trunk Highway, Duluth

• 1295 Promenade Place, Eagan

Missouri Stores Closing

• 5201 North Belt Highway, St. Joseph

Mississippi Stores Closing

• 131 S. Frontage Road, Meridian

Montana Stores Closing

• 1200 10th Ave S, Great Falls

New Jersey Stores Closing

• Edgewater Commons, 489 River Road, Edgewater

New York Stores Closing

• Auburn Plaza, 217 Grant Ave., Auburn

• 328 Eastern Blvd., Canandaigua

• 388 Feura Bush Road, Glenmont

• 1520 Military Road, Niagara Falls

• 401 S. Oyster Bay Road, Plainview

• 25 Waterfront Place, Port Chester

• 14B Spring Valley Marketplace, Spring Valley

Ohio Stores Closing

• Ontario Towne Center, 2259 Walker Lake Road, Mansfield

Pennsylvania Stores Closing

• 7507 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh

• 2845 Concord Road, York

Texas Stores Closing

• Sunrise Palms Shopping Center, 3000 Pablo Kisel Blvd., Brownsville

• 4169 Sunset Drive, San Angelo

Virginia Stores Closing

• 2051 Chain Bridge Road, Vienna

Washington Stores Closing

• 511 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee

• 200 Triangle Center, Longview

• 2600 SW Barton St., Seattle

• 1740 East Washington St., Union Gap

Wisconsin Stores Closing

• Memorial Mall, 3347 Kohler Memorial Drive, Sheboygan

West Virginia Stores Closing

• 555 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia

