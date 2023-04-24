Bridal Dress Brand Azazie Gets Into the Shoe Business

Bridal brand Azazie is officially launching shoes. The DTC company, known for its special occasion dresses, is adding footwear and handbags to its assortment.

“We’re thrilled to offer our customers shoes and bags to match with our dresses, so they can complete their entire look with Azazie,” said the company’s CMO, Ranu Coleman. She added, “We’re confident that by having access to these items on our site, our customers will have a better shopping experience on Azazie and we will be their one-stop-shop for all of their memorable moments.”

Designed to match its wedding and bridesmaid dresses, Azazie’s first collection includes 25 footwear styles, ranging from square heels and wedges to closed-toed and embellished sandals. There are also nine bags part of the line for special events such as weddings, dances and more.

Azazie pink satin heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of Azazie

Azazie’s white bow sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Azazie

Standouts include pink satin sandals as well as white chiffon heels — perfect for any bride. Other looks include shimmering block-heeled sandals seen in gold and classic black leather, ankle-strap heels.

Shoes and bags have been designed with evening-ready materials as well, such as satin, chiffon, PU vegan leather and include metallic styles, bows, rhinestones and gem adornments.

The shoes retail between $49 and $59 and the bags range in price from $29 to$49.