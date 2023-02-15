On and JD Sports Tap Music Stars Ari Lennox and Larry June for a Campaign Highlighting the Cloudmonster

On and JD Sports have joined forces on a campaign aimed at celebrating the link between movement and creativity, with the athletic brand’s bold Cloudmonster running shoe at the center. To pull it off, the two recruited music stars Ari Lennox and Larry June for the effort.

The campaign, according to On, aims to create “a gateway to a wider world” and allow for both Ari Lennox and Larry June to “present a global view on fashion, movement and music.” The campaign begins in the world of the “Shea Butter Baby” songstress, replete with flowing drapery and curtains, followed by doors of JD Sports doors that reveal a bold red room occupied by the California-based rap standout.

This campaign, On explained, reflects the positioning of “innovation and cultural relevance” that is relevant to both the brand and the retailer.

“We are proud of our partnership and empowerment of unique artists and brands breaking through in today’s culture. This partnership work embodies the essence of our mission to bring global newness to the North America fashion consumer,” JD North America VP of brand Paul Diehl said in a statement. On the feet of both Ari Lennox and Larry June in the campaign are limited edition, JD Sports-exclusive colorways of the On Cloudmonster in limited edition colorways. The Cloudmonster — which On revealed in March 2022 and has dubbed its “weirdest creation yet” — features the brand’s largest CloudTec unit underfoot to date, added to provide maximum cushioning and energy. The shoe is also lightweight and is built for long runs, studio sessions and more.