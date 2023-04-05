Amanu Expands With Exclusive Trunk Show at Moda Operandi This Month

Amanu, which is known for its made-to-order, sustainable sandals, is partnering with Moda Operandi this month on an exclusive trunk show.

From April 5 through April 27, the online retailer will carry 42 iterations of existing and exclusive styles.

“So many of these styles and materials are brand new for us and being able to launch them on Moda Operandi and offer them exclusively to the Moda Operandi customer feels like the perfect fit,” founder Anita Patrickson told FN.

A standout comes in new beaded sandals from the brand that is done by the Maasai women in Kenya.

Founder Anita Patrickson with artisans in Africa. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amanu

“The intricate beadwork done by the Maasai women dates back to the first millennium AD. It embodies the Maasai culture, representing beauty, tradition and strength. Working with these incredible ladies from the Ubuntu foundation, utilizing skills they have been taught since they were old enough to walk was so humbling,” added Patrickson. “In some small way, we are honoring and bridging two vastly different worlds of strong, powerful women though the love of craftsmanship [by] uniting the Moda woman and the women of the Maasai tribe.”

The shoes retail from $325 to $395.

When celebrity stylist Anita Patrickson launched Amanu in April 2018, the goal was to create human connection and to celebrate an ancient craft of sandal-making. Since then, she has opened a flagship studio in Los Angeles, along with outposts at the Esperanza Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and at Singita lodges in Africa.