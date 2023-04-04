Allen Edmonds Relocates One of Its Oldest Stores in Boston, Highlights New Concept

After 30 years of business on Newbury Street, Allen Edmonds relocated its Boston store on Thursday.

Located just down the street from its previous location, the Caleres-owned brand’s new shop at 141A Newbury Street features Allen Edmonds’ latest store concept.

According to the men’s footwear brand, the store concept features its Port Washington Studio activation, which includes the brand’s Recraft and Custom Services. The company added that the studio serves as a “drop-in shop” that shares the shoemaking journey at the brand’s Port Washington, Wis. factory. An expert concierge is on hand in the studio to walk customers through the Recraft service or to build a custom shoe, the brand said.

CREDIT: Kesia Finley

On display in the studio is a range of leathers and soles that can be chosen by customers for their custom shoe, along with historical images and tools of the trade. Classic wood cases are also on display highlighting the brand’s best-selling Park Avenue cap toe oxford dress shoe.

The store also features an area for the brand’s hybrid and sport collection, with additional styles presented in a series of living rooms, each detailed with warm wood casing, end tables and seating areas using the brand’s signature material, leather, the company said.

“Newbury is one of Allen Edmonds’ original store locations,” said David Law, SVP and GM for Allen Edmonds. “We have history with this city and chose this as a place to celebrate the brand and our community with this physical incarnation of our American heritage luxury positioning.”

Asked whether this is the first store that uses this new concept, Law said that the Boston store is the third shop that features the Port Washington Studio with more locations likely to adopt the layout in the future.

“We now have Port Washington Studio spaces open in three of our stores – Boston, Walnut Creek, Ca., and New York Rockefeller Center,” Law told FN. “Given the success and consumer reaction to Port Washington Studio concept and experience we will continue to evaluate remodeling additional locations, in key markets, in the future.”

CREDIT: Glenn Kulbako

This new store concept comes nearly a year after Allen Edmonds celebrated its 100th anniversary. At the time of the milestone, the men’s brand debuted a campaign lensed by portrait photographer Billy Kidd, where he documented 100 people, each wearing the Park Avenue cap-toe oxford dress shoe.

Over the years, Allen Edmonds has found itself under several owners – most recently being acquired by Caleres in 2016 from private equity firm Brentwood Associates in a $255 million deal.

At the time of the acquisition, Caleres said the brand would become the “cornerstone” of the firm’s growing men’s business.

While under the direction of Caleres, the brand debuted a new identity aimed at a broader, youthful demographic in 2018. At the time, Caleres CEO Diane Sullivan said that the updated Allen Edmonds was more focused on inclusivity than exclusivity. The refresh encompassed all aspects of the brand, from a new logo and maker’s mark to energized promotional imagery, packaging and store design.