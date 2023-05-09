Tia Mowry Reunites With Twin Sister Tamera Mowry in Miniskirt & Miu Miu Heels at ‘The Little Mermaid’ World Premiere

Tia Mowry attended the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on Monday in Hollywood, Calif., alongside her daughter Cairo. The event was made into a family affair as Tia’s twin sister, Tamera Mowry, also joined the party with her daughter, Ariah.

The cookbook author was effortlessly clad in a sleeveless white tee with a multicolored crystalized neckline tucked into a blooming floral sequined miniskirt with pockets and a scalloped hem. The skirt featured an iridescent sheen akin to the look of mermaid scales with a pink, white and purple flower print.

(L-R) Tamera Mowry-Housley, Ariah Talea Housley, Cairo Tiahna Hardrict, and Tia Mowry attend the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023, in Hollywood, California. CREDIT: WireImage

Tia accessorized her ensemble with lots of gold jewelry including stacked bangles and a watch worn with shiny diamond studs. The “Sister, Sister” star wore her black tresses braided back and worn in voluminous waves.

On the footwear front, Tia stepped out in a pair of pink metallic Miu Miu sandal heels. The strappy style was comprised of shiny uppers with multiple thin but secure straps dotted with dazzling crystals that further upped the shine factor. The set was finished with stiletto heels.

A closer look at Tia Mowry’s shoes. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Miu Miu metallic pink crystalized sandal heels. CREDIT: Bergdorf Goodman

Tia’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The “Sister, Sister” actress often wears strappy neutral or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

Tia Mowry attends the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023, in Hollywood, California. CREDIT: FilmMagic

“The Little Mermaid” is a live-action reboot of Disney’s 1989 Oscar-winning animated film, which is based on the fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen. Starring Halle Bailey as the titular mermaid, the film follows her journey from life under the sea to finding love on land. “The Little Mermaid” also stars Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric.

