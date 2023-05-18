Veteran Shoe Designer Vanessa Noel Opens Historical Footwear Museum in NYC

Longtime footwear designer Vanessa Noel is looking to celebrate the history of shoes with a permanent museum in New York City. Today, she launched a pop-up exhibition, celebrating the evolution of shoes at her Upper East Side townhouse.

Designer and museum founder Vanessa Noel. CREDIT: Andrew Werner

The Noel Shoe Museum is a non-profit organization created to further the education on footwear as well as its preservation. It was after suffering a near-fatal heart attack that got Noel thinking. “I thought about what would happen to all the people who work for me, what would happen to my label, and I started thinking about all these other amazing designers in my industry. I thought about the fact that we don’t have an end call like there’s nowhere for us. So I set out to create a museum for the shoe industry.”

Within the exhibit, Noel showcases her personal collection of footwear, featuring items that date back to the 17th century. Standouts include Usain Bolt’s autographed Puma track shoes, Persian warrior iron boots and shoes worn by famous clown Uncle Soapy.

Persian iron warrior shoes seen in the Noel Shoe Museum. CREDIT: Andrew Werner

Shoes inside the pop-up exhibition. CREDIT: Andrew Werner “This is a legacy project. I’m so thrilled. And part of our mission is to learn about the culture of man through the evolution of the shoes. So it’s very historic. We want everyone to understand this is going to not only celebrate the Picassos of our industry, but also to learn history through shoes,” Noel added.