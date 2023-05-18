Piferi, Neous Among This Year’s British Fashion Council Grant Recipients

“I am honoured to receive this grant today, which will power up the business to achieve the goals planned for 2023,” Alfredo Piferi told FN. “It is an honour to receive this recognition in a country that adopted me a long ago and has been supporting me greatly. Thank you, the BFC, for the enormous support and for believing in Piferi from the first moment.”
King Charles, who has been long involved with the British fashion industry, was on hand at the BFC event earlier today where Piferi was able to introduce his brand and production practices.
“During our encounter, I had the opportunity to discuss my brand’s ethos, design philosophy, and commitment to sustainable and ethical production practices,” he said. “I shared my vision for creating beautiful and innovative fashion while minimising our environmental impact and promoting fair labour practices. His Majesty’s encouragement meant a great deal to me, reaffirming the importance of responsible and ethical fashion within the industry.”
Piferi launched his namesake luxury collection in 2020 and continues to grow his presence in retailers such as Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. The vegan shoes are leather-free, made using innovative materials and supporting local craftsmanship in Italy.
Neous, meanwhile, is another made-in-Italy brand, founded in 2017 by Vanissa Antonious.
The BFC Fashion Trust has awarded over $3 million to 53 designer businesses since its inception to help promote growth and fund the implementation of practical solutions. These include long-term strategic plans, from merchandising and e-commerce to production and sampling. Previous BFC Fashion Trust recipients include Christopher Kane, David Koma, Emilia Wickstead, Erdem, Mary Katrantzou, Osman, Rejina Pyo, Roksanda, Sophia Webster and Wales Bonner.
Recipients were selected by a judging panel including: Yvie Hutton, Director of Membership & Designer Relations, British Fashion Council; Anna Orsini, Strategic Consultant, British Fashion Council; Daniel Peters, Founder and Lead Strategist, Fashion Minority Report; Jeannie Lee, Head of Buying Womenswear, Selfridges; Laura Strain, Chief Operating Officer, British Fashion Council; Narmina Marandi, Investor, Philanthropist and Co-Chair BFC Foundation Fundraising Committee; Sian Westerman, Senior Advisor, Rothschild, and Executive Board, British Fashion Council; and Sylvie Freund-Pickavance, Global Strategy and Business Development Director, Value Retail.