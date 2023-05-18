Piferi, Neous Among This Year’s British Fashion Council Grant Recipients

Today, the British Fashion Council has announced its BFC Fashion Trust grant recipients for 2023, including footwear brands Piferi and Neous.

The BFC Fashion Trust was first launched in 2011 and is a charitable initiative that accelerates business growth with financial grants and mentoring through the BFC Foundation. Other designers part of this year’s class include Chopova Lowena, Fruity Booty, Molly Goddard and Richard Malone. All of which have been selected for their unique take on design, their social sensitivity and awareness of the environmental impact of their businesses.

“I am honoured to receive this grant today, which will power up the business to achieve the goals planned for 2023,” Alfredo Piferi told FN. “It is an honour to receive this recognition in a country that adopted me a long ago and has been supporting me greatly. Thank you, the BFC, for the enormous support and for believing in Piferi from the first moment.”

King Charles, who has been long involved with the British fashion industry, was on hand at the BFC event earlier today where Piferi was able to introduce his brand and production practices.

“During our encounter, I had the opportunity to discuss my brand’s ethos, design philosophy, and commitment to sustainable and ethical production practices,” he said. “I shared my vision for creating beautiful and innovative fashion while minimising our environmental impact and promoting fair labour practices. His Majesty’s encouragement meant a great deal to me, reaffirming the importance of responsible and ethical fashion within the industry.”