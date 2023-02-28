Kenneth Cole Is Celebrating 40 Years With Limited-Edition Capsule Collections, Collaborations & More

Kenneth Cole is kicking off its 40th anniversary celebrations on March 1 with the launch of its limited-edition VOICE WEAR capsule collection.

This drop features messages dedicated to bringing mental health to the forefront of conversation, on the brand’s best-selling items: The Kam sneaker, a denim jacket and The Renegade carry-on suitcase.

The unisex denim jacket, for instance, has “Stand for Something or Step Aside” inscribed on the back and retails for $140. The Renegade suitcase, meanwhile, says “We All Have Baggage,” and retails for $250. And The Kam sneaker has “We All Walk in Different Shoes” written on the upper. The shoe retails for $160 (Men’s) and $130 (Women’s).

Following this product drop, there will be Collaborations with Cause launching quarterly, according to the company. In addition, all 40th Anniversary collections will have 100% of net proceeds going to The Mental Health Coalition and will be available exclusively at KennethCole.com and Temporary by Kenneth Cole. (This donation model is powered by ShoppingGives.)

Temporary by Kenneth Cole, the brand’s New York City pop-up shop first launched in November and is located on the corner of Bond Street and The Bowery.

Keeping with the brand’s ethos of creating product for a purpose, Kenneth Cole also created a spring ’23 campaign focusing on key items for the season based on their comfort, performance tech and functionality. And for its donation-focused campaign, the company created the tag line: “WE MAKE IT. BUT YOU MAKE IT MATTER.” All the models featured in the campaign were cast because they have each faced a mental health challenge in their lives.

Next up, Kenneth Cole is launching a wellness division with a curated selection of products.