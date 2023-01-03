Ken Block, DC Shoes Co-Founder and Rally Car Driver, Dies at 55

Ken Block, famed rally car driver and co-founder of DC Shoes, has died. He was 55.

The news of Block’s passing was confirmed on social media by automotive lifestyle brand Hoonigan, which was co-founded by Block and Brian Scotto.

“It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today,” the statement from @thehoonigans read. “Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.”

According to a TMZ report, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office in Heber City, Utah, said in a statement that Block was riding a snowmobile at around 2 p.m. MT on a steep slope when the vehicle upended and landed on top of him. According to the report, officials said Block was pronounced dead on scene due to the injuries suffered during the accident.

Block was a pivotal figure in skateboarding and action sports footwear culture. In 1994, Block, along with Damon Way, co-founded DC Shoes. Under their leadership, the brand quickly became a staple in the worlds of skateboarding and action sports. In March 2004, Block and away sold DC Shoes Inc. to Quiksilver Inc. in a deal worth reported at the time to be worth $88 million in cash and stock.

He was also an accomplished motorsports athlete. Included in Block’s many accomplishments was earning five rally car medals at the X Games.

Block was also behind the wildly popular Gymkhana racing video series. According to Hoonigan, the captivating films have accumulated more than 550 millions views.

The TMZ report stated Block is survived by his wife, Lucy, and his three children.