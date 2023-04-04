After Hitting $1 Billion, Here’s How Hoka Plans to Surpass Its Next Sales Milestone

What a decade. As one of footwear’s newest billion-dollar brands, Hoka has skyrocketed under Deckers direction. It’s an impressive feat given that the performance running brand had sales of less than $3 million when the company acquired the brand in 2012.

“Getting to $1 billion was a challenge. Growing beyond $1 billion is even more challenging, and that’s what we’re working on,” said Stefano Caroti, interim president of Deckers’ performance lifestyle group, which includes Hoka.

Caroti, who also serves as president of omnichannel at the company, said hitting the next big goal of crossing the $1.5 billion mark in 2023 will happen if Hoka stays true to its core values, continues to defy convention and inspire people to move confidently.

He added that increasing brand awareness to “record levels,” expanding its international business and growing its market share

in both run specialty and outdoor specialty retail will also be achieved through innovation and by providing consumers product that turns heads.

So far in 2023, Hoka has delivered the Clifton 9, an update to its acclaimed neutral running shoe, as well as its pinnacle road racing model, the Rocket X 2. On the outdoor side, the brand has released the Trail Code GTX lightweight hiking boot. By staying true to the values that made it a contender in the hypercompetitive athletic and outdoor markets, the brand continues to steal share in the running market and has no plans of slowing down.

Hoka Rocket X 2. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hoka

“Hoka was able to create a whole new class of product and find a way to bring mass appeal at the same time — a magical one-two punch,” said Naperville Running Co. owner Kris Hartner. “While the value is clear in volume of sales that Hoka represents today, having been along for the ride since the early days, it has built an even better connection for today’s run specialty retailers.”