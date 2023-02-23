FN CEO Summit Makes a Major Return to Miami With ‘The Master Class 2023’

The countdown is on for the FN CEO Summit at The Ritz-Carlton South Beach, with the event making an exciting return to Miami for the first time since 2019.

The summit is now just two months away. It kicks off with an evening cocktail on April 19; a full day of content on April 20, including a special dinner; and a farewell breakfast on April 21.

Some of the most important power players in the business will take the stage to discuss the key opportunities and formidable challenges that are unfolding during a critical year for the industry — from leadership shifts and the retail shakeout to sourcing, sustainability and DEI.

Confirmed speakers to date include: Under Armour founder and executive chairman Kevin Plank; power duo Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger; Arezzo & Co. CEO Alexandre Birman; and Wolverine Worldwide president and CEO Brendan Hoffman. Jarvis Sam, the former chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Nike who recently founded his own DEI firm, will lead a special diversity panel. More speakers will be announced in the coming days.

Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger at WWD Honors Dinner held at Cipriani South Street on October 25, 2022 in New York, New York. CREDIT: Kreg Holt for WWD

Hot topics to be discussed include:

The Evolving C-Suite: How leadership is being redefined

The Ever-Changing Retail Landscape: The return of brick-and-mortar, DTC shakeout

The Three Ss: Sourcing, Sustainability and Supply Chain Issues

DEI: What’s Working, What Isn’t and Where the Industry Should Go Next

How AI and the Metaverse are impacting business

Where Emerging Talent Meets Emerging Market Opportunities

For more information or to buy tickets, contact Owen Pan-Kita at opankita@fairchildfashion.com or 908.967.9953.

Sponsors to date include: Aetrex, Maker/Sights and Skypad. For more information on sponsorships, contact Hillari Lazzara at hlazzara@fairchildfashion.com.