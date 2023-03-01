Women’s History Month: How Macy’s, Athleta & More Brands Are Celebrating

It’s officially Women’s History Month. Throughout March, we celebrate the contributions women have made to the United States over the course of American history.

Brands also use the moment to empower women through various ways, whether it’s donations, special product launches, collaboration and more. Here, see how these companies are celebrating Women’s History Month this year.

Macy’s

Macy’s has launched a month-long round-up and donation campaign in-stores and online to benefit Girls, Inc., which raises funds to support STEM and college & career readiness programming for girls nationwide. Additionally, women-owned businesses and creators, including Phenomenal by Meena Harris, Full Circle Trends shoe brand and more, will be highlighted to help further the company’s commitment to amplify and empower underrepresented businesses. In addition, Macy’s will be providing grants to organizations such as Dress for Success and Figure Skating in Harlem.

Athleta

Athleta is bolstering its ambassador program with 11 female athletes. Dubbed The Power of She Collective, new partners such as Monica Puig, Jessica Mendoza, Heather O’Reilly and more, join Allyson Felix, who was first signed in 2019 and Simone Biles in 2021. The expansion of this community of partners will allow the athletes to influence innovative performance product, access personal and professional mentorship opportunities and participate in the brand’s Power of She impact programs. Athleta is also making a $175,000 donation to the Women’s Sports Foundation in honor of the Collective from its impact platform, The Power of She Fund, to continue advocacy for women’s equality in sports and life.

M.Gemi

M.Gemi and bespoke creative studio Lefty’s Right Mind have teamed up to auction a four-piece, hand-painted, capsule collection. Lefty’s Right Mind creative director, Danielle Becker, conceptualized each piece, inspired by a historical female pioneer in the Italian and American arts. The designs will live on four different M.Gemi styles including The Danza ballerina in Tan, The Felize suede moccasin in Latte, The Nora raffia bucket bag in Black, and The Elena Grande in Tan. The auction will be hosted on M.Gemi’s website with pricing starting at $500 and will run from March 1 to March 31. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the auction will be donated to Girls Inc. — a nonprofit equipping girls with the skills to navigate through economic, gender and social barriers.