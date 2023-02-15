Nike Inc. Announces $8.9 Million in Investments for 2023 Black Community Commitment Initiative

Nike Inc. announced $8.9 million in new investments through their Black Community Commitment initiative.

The investment this year spans across 53 national and local nonprofit organizations focused on education innovation, economic empowerment and social justice. The new national grantees include BUILD, Fearless Foundation and the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation. Together, these national and local commitments with progressive, impactful organizations have the power to drive transformative change and help address systematic racism. Nike is also renewing seven national grantees for a total of $5.75 million in investments across the organizations.



Nike’s Black Community Commitment began in June 2020 after the murder of George Floyd. The sneaker brand has committed $40 million over four years, and both Jordan Brand and Michael Jordan committed a total of $100 million over 10 years, together investing in and supporting organizations that focus on economic empowerment, education innovation and social justice to address racial disparities for the Black community in the U.S.

“Every day I am inspired by my teammates here at Nike who recognize the importance of the work we are doing,” Nike senior director of inclusive community for social and community impact Karol Collymore said in a statement. “I’m also inspired by the various organizations we partner with who are on the ground, in our communities, committed to creating change and combatting the inequities we all face daily.”

“As a proud recipient of Nike’s Black Community Commitment grant, we are dedicated to empowering Black communities and advancing our shared goals of equity and justice,” Melanie Campbell, president and CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and Convener of the Black Women’s Roundtable, said in a statement. “Our organization’s mission to promote Black civic engagement and racial, economic, and social justice is anchored in building values-driven coalitions centered on women and youth empowerment, leadership development, health and wellness, education and global empowerment. When our community has a seat at the table, it benefits everyone in the nation.”

PHOTOS: See 50 years of Nike.