Michael Jordan Celebrates 60th Birthday With Record-Breaking $10 Million Donation to Make-A-Wish America

Michael Jordan is celebrating his 60th birthday by making kids’ wishes come true.

The basketball legend, who turns 60 on Friday, Feb. 17, has donated $10 million to Make-A-Wish America — a nonprofit organization that grants wishes to children with critical illnesses.

The NBA champion’s gift is the largest individual contribution in the organization’s 43-year history. Jordan initially began supporting Make-A-Wish in 1989 and was named Make-A-Wish Chief Wish Ambassador in 2008. Since then, he has granted hundreds of wishes to children all over the world and remains as the organizations’ most-requested wish granter.

“For the past 34 years, it’s been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids. Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration. I can’t think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish come true,” Jordan said in a statement.

Leslie Motter, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish America said she hopes Jordan’s donation will inspire others to help Make-A-Wish close the gap in the number of kids who are waiting for their wish to come true.

“Everyone knows about Michael’s legacy on the basketball court, but it’s what he has consistently done off the court when no one’s watching that makes him a true legend for wish families and the wider Make-A-Wish community. Michael using his birthday as a chance to make history for Make-A-Wish speaks to the quality of his character and his loyal dedication to making life better for children with critical illnesses. We hope that the public will be inspired to follow in his footsteps by helping make wishes come true,” Motter said in a statement.

Jordan’s $10 million grant comes almost three years after he decided to team up with his namesake label to donate $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations that promote racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.