Kevin Hart’s Hart House to Raffle Off a Pair of Custom Air Force 1s for Charity

Kevin Hart seen holding the Hart Force 1s set to be raffled this month.

Kevin Hart’s plant-based restaurant Hart House is raffling off a pair of one-of-a-kind Air Force 1s this month for charity.

According to Hart House, the company has tapped Los Angeles-based artist and designer Paris Jordan to design the sneaker, dubbed the “Hart Force 1s.” Design details for the pair include the restaurant’s signature green color, along with the Hart House logo on repeat on the sides of the shoe and on the tongue.

With the only other pair in the world owned by Hart, the proceeds of the raffle of this shoe, which is valued at $750, will benefit the Los Angeles nonprofit Inner-City Arts. The two companies said in a joint statement that they’ve been working together since August on sharing “the benefits of plant-based alternatives and the importance of championing young artists in visual, media, and performing arts.”

The Hart Force 1s being raffled this month. CREDIT: Joseph Hood

Now, starting today, anyone can enter the raffle. One ticket will cost $10, and five tickets will cost $40. The drawing will be on April 7.

Jordan, who owns his own brand focused on one-of-one creations called Dezine Dope, has teamed up with Hart House in the past. As seen on the designer’s Instagram, Jordan has made custom Air Force 1s for Hart House staff.

“Put MY HART into the art! 💚 🎨 – a look at the full set of @myharthouse customs for the store + staff,” Jordan wrote in an Instagram post in December. “Madlove to @byrdsinthesky @a_w_hooper @firemun111 and the whole team 🤞🏽 … you can catch the last pair on display in store now!”

And while it doesn’t seem Nike was directly involved in the new collaboration and raffle; Hart has been affiliated with the athletic brand in the past.

In 2016, Hart unveiled his own signature shoe with Nike at an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The first drop came that June, with several more releases into 2017.