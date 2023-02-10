How Footwear Companies Are Responding to the Deadly Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

HATAY, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 10: Rescuers carry a earthquake victim in a bag from the collapsed building on February 10, 2023 in Hatay, Turkey. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep, Turkey, in the early hours of Monday, followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor just after midday. The quakes caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and were felt in nearby countries.

The footwear industry is responding after deadly earthquakes struck various regions in Turkey and Syria earlier this week.

As of Thursday, more than 20,000 people were confirmed dead, and more than 70,000 others were injured. In the wake of the natural disaster, Turkish footwear companies and other fashion brands and organizations are helping support relief efforts.

Amazon said in a blog post on its website that it was shipped out supplies, food and other emergency products to support relief. The company also announced a $500,000 commitment to non-governmental organizations helping impacted regions.

Zara’s parent company Inditex, Boohoo and Marks & Spencer have also announced donations in recent days to support relief efforts as well.

Nonprofit Soles4Souls also confirmed to FN that it is in contact with people on the ground and is working to be able to send shoes and clothing to people in need when they are ready to receive it.

“Soles4Souls is committed to providing new shoes, clothes, underwear and whatever else we can to the thousands directly affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria,” said Buddy Teaster, CEO of Soles4Souls. “Both will be challenging, but Syria in particular will need help. We believe that, as with previous humanitarian disasters, the footwear industry will respond with a huge heart and we’re here to help however we can.”

Brands that manufacture in Turkey have also offered support for a tragedy that hits closer to home.

The Instanbul-based platform lifestyle brand Les Benjamins said it will donate funds to support relief efforts and will deliver products from its Istanbul warehouse to impacted regions.

Sabah, an America-based footwear company with workshops in Turkey, said the company’s more than 50 craftsmen as well as their families were safe from the earthquake and has rolled out programs to support those that were impacted.

Sabah founder and owner Mickey Ashmore, who returned from Gaziantep earlier this week, said in a public letter that the company will donate 20% of all global sales to disaster relief funds and organizations. The company is also prompting shoppers to make donations via its website, 100% of which will support volunteer-based search and rescue organizations and a fund that supports disaster relief.

“Gaziantep is inextricably tied to the story, growth, and success of Sabah; and, in turn, Sabah to the success of our communities in Gaziantep,” Ashmore said in a letter. “When you support Sabah, you are supporting the security and livelihoods of these amazing craftspeople & their families.”