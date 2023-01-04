Charity Works: Tommy Hilfiger Selects Finalists for Fashion Frontier Challenge + More News

A monthly roundup of footwear brands and retailers that are participating in charitable causes. Share your news with us at web@footwearnews.com.

Jan. 4, 2023: Tommy Hilfiger has announced the five finalists of the 2022 Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge, selected out of 259 applicants from global startups to scaleups. For the program’s fourth edition, it aims to amplify historically marginalized entrepreneurs — including Black, Indigenous, people of color (BIPOC), individuals living with a disability and women — who are helping to advance their communities by building a more inclusive fashion industry. The finalists include Care+Wear, IDA Sports, Koalaa, Tactus and Moner Bondhu. Last month, the five finalists worked with experts from the Tommy Hilfiger global headquarters in Amsterdam, to develop practical solutions to their biggest challenges. In the program’s final phase, each will pitch their business concepts on Feb. 9 to a jury panel that includes Mr. Hilfiger, CEO Martijn Hagman and activist Halima Aden. A 200,000 euro award will be divided between the top two winners to support their ventures. Another 15,000 euros will be awarded to the “Audience Favorite” chosen by Tommy Hilfiger associates.

Big Initiatives in 2022:

Dec. 28, 2022: Plan International Canada has announced that it has been selected as a nonprofit partner for the Uniqlo “Peace for All” initiative. With the partnership, the organization, which is focused on advancing children’s rights and equality for girls, said it will match customer donations up to 5,000 Canadian dollars (roughly $3,676 at the current conversion rate) from Dec. 30 through Jan. 13, 2023. The donation-matching campaign, the organization said in a statement, will raise funds for its “Youth Leaders in Canada” Gift of Hope that “unites youth of all backgrounds to take a stand as the next generation of global leaders.” Customers can donate to Plan International Canada at the checkout in all Uniqlo stores in Canada and online.

Dec. 23, 2022: DTLR announced it collected more than 30,000 toys for the past few weeks across all of its stores for its annual “Soleful Time of the Year” toy drive. The toys, according to DTLR, will be donated to more than 150 nonprofits, schools and community centers. DTRL said hundreds of local organizations that could help distribute toys to local communities were identified by stores.

Dec. 20, 2022: Academy Sports + Outdoors announced it has donated over $250,000 to its local communities this holiday season. Academy activated more than 50 holiday shopping events across its footprint to give back to thousands and surprise hundreds of shoppers through its annual “Traveling Santa” initiative at each of its 268 stores throughout December. Through its annual “Traveling Santa” initiative, Academy surprises customers doing their holiday shopping by helping pay for their holiday gifts. The company’s charitable events include in-store shopping sprees, bike donations and other giveback initiatives in 50 communities across Academy’s footprint.